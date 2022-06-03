Advertisement
News

Major traffic delays in Listowel

Jun 3, 2022 12:06 By radiokerrynews
Major traffic delays in Listowel Major traffic delays in Listowel
Share this article

Gardaí in Listowel are advising of major traffic delays in the town.

A truck has broken down on the Bridge Road.

Diversions are in place but Gardaí have asked that drivers avoid the area.

Advertisement

 

Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus