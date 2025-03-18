Advertisement
Major step taken in the development of the Kenmare Town Centre First Masterplan

Mar 18, 2025 09:29 By radiokerrynews
Major step taken in the development of the Kenmare Town Centre First Masterplan
A major step has been taken in the development of the Kenmare Town Centre First Masterplan.

Purser Consultants have been appointed to lead plan's development.

The Masterplan will set out a comprehensive vision for the future of the town centre, including the improvement of public spaces, better accessibility, and sustainable solutions for long-term development.

The development of the Town Centre First Masterplan will be carried out in close partnership between Kerry County Council and the Kenmare Town Team.

 

