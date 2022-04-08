Advertisement
Major road project in West Kerry delayed due to funding constraints

Apr 8, 2022 08:04 By radiokerrynews
The completion of a major road project in West Kerry has been delayed due to funding issues.

 

The Dingle Tralee Road Scheme Project will see significant road improvement works on the Tralee-Dingle Road, from Ballynasare Lower to Annascaul and Doonore North to Ballygarret.

Kerry County Council now says that the extent of the scheme has to be revisited and the tender documents revised due to funding constraints.

 

There was an allocation of €1.6 million given to the upgrades last year.

 

Kerry County Council hopes to publish the tender for the project in the second quarter of this year and start construction sometime between July and September.

