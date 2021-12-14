Advertisement
News

Major retailer to open two stores in Kerry early next year

Dec 14, 2021 13:12 By radiokerrynews
Major retailer to open two stores in Kerry early next year Major retailer to open two stores in Kerry early next year
Share this article

A major retailer will open two new stores in Kerry early next year.

Aldi’s new store in Killarney will be situated next to the current store, which will close on January 12th, ahead of the new store opening the following day. It’ll be powered by 100% green electricity.

Aldi’s Cahersiveen store will open on February 17th and will be Aldi’s eighth store in Kerry. In recognition of the store openings, Aldi has planted almost 24,000 trees in Kerry, hoping to become the first retailer to plant 1 million native Irish trees by 2025.

Advertisement

 

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus