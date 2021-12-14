Major retailer to open two stores in Kerry early next year

A major retailer will open two new stores in Kerry early next year.

Aldi’s new store in Killarney will be situated next to the current store, which will close on January 12th, ahead of the new store opening the following day. It’ll be powered by 100% green electricity.

Aldi’s Cahersiveen store will open on February 17th and will be Aldi’s eighth store in Kerry. In recognition of the store openings, Aldi has planted almost 24,000 trees in Kerry, hoping to become the first retailer to plant 1 million native Irish trees by 2025.