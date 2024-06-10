Major drop in public order crimes due to See Something, Say Something scheme

There's been a significant drop in the number of public order offences in Tralee town this year so far.

That's according to Garda Leanne Haussman, who attributes the decrease to the success of the 'See Something, Say Something' text scheme.

Advertisement

The text-based scheme was launched in Tralee in 2018 and in Killarney in 2019, and was more recently expanded to the Listowel and Dingle areas.

Advertisement

This year to date, more than 500 texts have been sent to Gardaí through this scheme, informing them of possible crimes and suspicious activity in their areas.

However, Garda Haussman says members of the public could help the Gardaí even more, if they included more detail in their text messages: