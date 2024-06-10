Advertisement
News

Major drop in public order crimes due to See Something, Say Something scheme

Jun 10, 2024 17:27 By radiokerrynews
Major drop in public order crimes due to See Something, Say Something scheme
Share this article

There's been a significant drop in the number of public order offences in Tralee town this year so far.

 

That's according to Garda Leanne Haussman, who attributes the decrease to the success of the 'See Something, Say Something' text scheme.

Advertisement

 

The text-based scheme was launched in Tralee in 2018 and in Killarney in 2019, and was more recently expanded to the Listowel and Dingle areas.

 

Advertisement

This year to date, more than 500 texts have been sent to Gardaí through this scheme, informing them of possible crimes and suspicious activity in their areas.

 

However, Garda Haussman says members of the public could help the Gardaí even more, if they included more detail in their text messages:

Advertisement

 

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Norma Moriarty elected in Kenmare Local Electoral Area
Advertisement
Fianna Fail candidate elected to seventh seat in Tralee LEA
Angie Baily elected in Tralee Local Electoral Area after 14th count
Advertisement

Recommended

Fianna Fail candidate elected to seventh seat in Tralee LEA
Angie Baily elected in Tralee Local Electoral Area after 14th count
Norma Moriarty elected in Kenmare Local Electoral Area
3 of Tailteann Cup quarter-finals to be played Saturday
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus