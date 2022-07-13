Major disruption in North Kerry village due to water outages and lack of communication

A North Kerry village has faced frequent disruptions due to a large volume of water outages and a lack of communication by Irish Water.

That’s according to Danny Winter of Knockanure Meals on Wheels and chair of Knockanure Community Centre who says the village has had 18 outages since September.

He says 95 people avail of their meals-on-wheels service weekly and it’s impossible to cook when there’s no water.

Mr Winter says the lack of communication from Irish Water is frustrating for both the volunteers and the elderly people availing of their service:

Mr Winter is calling for Irish Water to notify the village when there's a planned water outage; he says it'll allow schools and community organisations to plan ahead.

Irish Water are scheduled to replace pipes in North Kerry in September, however Danny Winter doesn’t think it’ll solve the issue in Knockanure: