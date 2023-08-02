Lucky Radio Kerry Radio Bingo player wins €28,200 jackpot

A lucky Radio Kerry Radio Bingo player has won the €28,200 jackpot.

Kathleen O’Brien, from The Spa, claimed the jackpot after purchasing her book in Hartnett’s Costcutter in Ballyheigue.

She’s been playing Radio Kerry’s Radio Bingo game since it began again in May 2021.

The new jackpot starts at €9,000 this Friday (August 4th) and there’s also a daily prize of €400 for players who fill a panel on the daily page.

The proceeds are distributed equally among four charity partners - Kerry Cancer Support Group, Kerry Hospice, Recovery Haven Kerry Cancer Support House and Comfort for Chemo Kerry.

To date over €251,420 has been shared between the four charities.

The bingo numbers are broadcast five times per day on Radio Kerry as well as being posted on the station’s Facebook and Instagram pages as well.

Books are €5 each available from almost 80 outlets countywide.

For more details on Radio Kerry Radio Bingo and a list of participating shops where books can be purchased are available on www.radiokerry.ie/bingo.