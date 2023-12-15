Long-serving Kerry foster carers honoured in celebration by Tusla

Kerry foster carers have been honoured in a celebration by Tusla.

The Child and Family Agency hosted long serving foster carers and their families at an event recently in The Rose Hotel, Tralee.

The celebration was supported by several businesses from within the county, who provided gifts and spot prizes to support the carers dedication.

As of October, there were 163 children in foster care in the county, and 84 families who foster.

Principal Social Worker with Tusla Kerry, Margaret Enright, said the event thanked and celebrated the families - for their commitment to providing a secure, inclusive and safe environment to children within their own county.