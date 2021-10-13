London's Kerry community devastated by young woman's murder

The Kerry community in London has been left devastated by the murder of a young woman who has strong ties to this county.

Nicole Hurley, who was in her thirties, died from stab wounds on Sunday.

40-year-old Jason Bell was charged with murder, false imprisonment and driving a motor vehicle dangerously.

Advertisement

He was due to appear in court in London yesterday (Tuesday).

Nicole Hurley's late grandfather, Patsy Hurley who was from Killorglin, was lifelong president of the Kerry Association London.

Ms Hurley's friends and neighbours in Kingsland in North London are raising money to help her four children.

Advertisement

The GoFundMe page titled 'In memory of Nicole Hurley', describes her children as the heart of the community, bright, ambitious, curious and generous, and a testament to their incredible mother.

The objective of the fundraiser is to fully pay for Ms Hurley's funeral as well as associated costs, to help the family and allow her children rebuild their lives.

Nicole Hurley is the fourteenth woman to be killed in London since Sarah Everard was kidnapped, raped and murdered by a police officer in March.

Advertisement

Shortly before 1am on Sunday, officers were called to Broxwood Way, Primrose Hill and found Ms Hurley with stab injuries.

Despite the efforts of emergency services, she was pronounced dead at the scene.