A local environmentalist says Kerry County Council needs to extend the official bathing season.

Marianne Beasley of the North Kerry Environmental Forum says a growing number of people are getting into the sea outside of the traditional period between the 1st June to 15th September.

Local authorities are responsible for monitoring the water at each of the beaches they manage, sampling bathing waters just before, and during the season.

Advertisement

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) then assesses the test results, classifying the water quality as excellent, good, sufficient or poor.

Ms Beasley says the extended bathing season means more water testing is needed throughout the year: