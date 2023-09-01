Advertisement
News

Local businessman and performer calls for permanent Rose Arena in Tralee

Sep 1, 2023 13:12 By radiokerrynews
Local businessman and performer calls for permanent Rose Arena in Tralee Local businessman and performer calls for permanent Rose Arena in Tralee
Share this article

A new, crowd-funded arena and events centre could be the answer to the issue of a permanent home for the Rose of Tralee International Festival.

That’s according to Tralee businessman and performer Mark Leen, who says a 5,000-seater venue at Fels Point could host the festival’s televised selection nights.

He says the venue would also attract concerts and events throughout the year, which currently cannot be accommodated in Tralee.

Advertisement

Mark Leen believes the project could be paid for through a rose share scheme, which people would pay into.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus