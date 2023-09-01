Local businessman and performer calls for permanent Rose Arena in Tralee

A new, crowd-funded arena and events centre could be the answer to the issue of a permanent home for the Rose of Tralee International Festival.

That’s according to Tralee businessman and performer Mark Leen, who says a 5,000-seater venue at Fels Point could host the festival’s televised selection nights.

He says the venue would also attract concerts and events throughout the year, which currently cannot be accommodated in Tralee.

Mark Leen believes the project could be paid for through a rose share scheme, which people would pay into.