Listowel Writers' Week disbands volunteer organising committee

Listowel Writers' Week Festival has disbanded its organising committee.

Radio Kerry understands the decision was taken after its board received a report commissioned by the Arts Council of Ireland into the festival and its future.

The decision to disband the committee was relayed to the committee members at a meeting of board of Listowel Writers' Week and the wider committee last Friday night.

Listowel Writers' Week has been run by a volunteer committee since its inception in 1970, however a board was established a number of years ago.

It’s understood the report commissioned by the Arts Council of Ireland and carried out by consultant Dermot McLaughlin made a number of recommendations including the disbanding of the committee and the hiring of a curator to oversee the festival for 2023.

Radio Kerry understands that it was announced at the meeting that the board had accepted the report in full and committed to implement all of its recommendations, including the disbanding of the committee.

Responding to queries, the Arts Council said it keeps an arms length relationship with all the festivals that it supports and any questions are for the board of Writers' Week.

The board has not responded to requests for comment but put a statement on its website about plans for next year which make no mention of the consultant's report or the decision to disband the existing committee.

The statement references the hiring the new curator and also announces the establishment of a volunteer programme. It states the festival ‘needs new people to get involved, to develop the next wave of volunteers, leaders, and activists who will keep Listowel Writers' Week fresh, dynamic, inclusive, open, and welcoming to all.'