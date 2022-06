Listowel Writers’ Week kicks off today.

It’ll be officially opened at an event in the Listowel Arms Hotel tonight at 8 o’clock with special guest, the actor Dominic West.

The ceremony will also see the presentation of awards, including the 2022 Kerry Group Irish Novel of the Year Award.

Events will take place up to Sunday in Listowel, including storytelling, poetry, and literary tours.

The programme for Listowel Writers' Week 2022.