Listowel teenager found safe and well

A missing Kerry teenager has been found safe and well.
17-year-old Gabija Lotuzyte had not been seen since yesterday morning.
Gardaí have thanked the public for their assistance
Advertisement
A missing Kerry teenager has been found safe and well.
17-year-old Gabija Lotuzyte had not been seen since yesterday morning.
Gardaí have thanked the public for their assistance
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus