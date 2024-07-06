Advertisement
News

Listowel teenager found safe and well

Jul 6, 2024 13:28 By radiokerrynews
Listowel teenager found safe and well
Share this article

A missing Kerry teenager has been found safe and well.

17-year-old Gabija Lotuzyte had not been seen since yesterday morning.

Gardaí have thanked the public for their assistance

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

4,500 cyclists undertaking 42nd annual Ring of Kerry charity cycle today
Advertisement
Council proposes road closure in Milltown for Féile Lughnasadh
New marine exhibition opens in Músaem Chorca Dhuibhne
Advertisement

Recommended

England to face Switzerland this evening in quarter-final
4,500 cyclists undertaking 42nd annual Ring of Kerry charity cycle today
Council proposes road closure in Milltown for Féile Lughnasadh
Stage 8 Of Tour De France Suited To Sprinters
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus