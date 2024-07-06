Gardaí seek assistance tracing missing Listowel teenager

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing a missing Kerry teenager.

17-year-old Gabija Lotuzyte was last seen at roughly 8 o'clock yesterday morning, Friday, 5th July in Listowel.

She is described as being 5 foot 6 in height, with long brown hair and brown eyes.

When last seen, she was wearing black trousers, a pink hoodie, black shoes and white socks.

Anyone with information on Gabija's whereabouts is asked to contact Listowel Garda Station at 068 50820, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.