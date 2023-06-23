Listowel Electoral Area experiences biggest drop in HAP properties nationally

Over 80 per cent of Local Electoral Areas showed a decline in the number of properties with tenants in receipt of the Housing Assistance Payment.

Meanwhile, the Listowel LEA experienced the biggest drop in HAP properties nationally in 2022.

CSO figures show just over 58,000 properties had tenants in receipt of HAP on December 31st last year.

That's down by 4.3 per cent on the same time in 2021.

The largest decrease was in Listowel in Kerry with a 20 per cent reduction.

Of the areas in the country that saw an increase in the numbers of tenants with HAP, Donaghmede in Dublin saw 11 per cent more properties with HAP tenants.