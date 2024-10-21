Advertisement
News

Lighthouse Tourism to be explored in three-day event on Valentia Island

Oct 21, 2024 13:51 By radiokerrynews
Lighthouse Tourism to be explored in three-day event on Valentia Island
Cool Atlantic Breeze...Gail Force winds battering the coastline and Cromwell Point Lighthouse, Valentia Island, on the Iveragh Peninsula, Co. Kerry. The Lighthouse was commissioned in 1837, and began functioning in 1837 and ceased operations in 1947 with the advent of automation. In 2007 the Irish Georgian Society contributed over €2,000 to the repair and conservation of two of the house’s sash windows.Photo:Valerie O'Sullivan©
Share this article

Experts on  'lighthouse tourism' are gathering on Valentia Island today, to unveil plans to turn Ireland into a world-class maritime tourism destination.

The Great Lighthouses of Ireland gathering takes place at a different lighthouse location in Ireland each year, and is expected to unveil a new five-year strategy to reach this goal.

Over 60 lighthouse, marine and tourism leaders and providers are expected to attend this three-day gathering, at the Royal Hotel.

Advertisement

Participants will be shown Tourism Ireland’s new suite of lighthouse videos - developed in partnership with GLI - themed around ‘Seven Wonders’ of lighthouse experiences.

These will be shared by Tourism Ireland with its six-million-plus followers on social media, and will also be used in Tourism Ireland’s international PR and publicity activity.

The gathering will also hear of GLI plans to host an international lighthouse tourism conference in 2025.

Advertisement

In 2023, Irish lighthouses welcomed over 384,000 visitors.

Kerry County Council, who are active partners in the GLI, are hosting this three-day event which concludes on Wednesday.

The gathering will be officially opened by chairperson, Bobby Kerr later today.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Passengers stuck on plane at Kerry Airport for over four hours
Advertisement
Kerry County Council staff and emergency services praised for response to Storm Ashley
Killarney native says charity blown away from proceeds donated from sale of Rory Gallagher guitar
Advertisement

Recommended

Killarney native says charity blown away from proceeds donated from sale of Rory Gallagher guitar
Kerry Racing News
Sport

Kerry Racing News

Oct 21, 2024 15:50
UK Raider March On Freddie Fastest Heat Winner In Opening Round Of Irish Derby
Ireland squad beginning preparations for Euro 2025 playoff today
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus