Lighthouse Tourism to be explored in three-day event on Valentia Island

Experts on 'lighthouse tourism' are gathering on Valentia Island today, to unveil plans to turn Ireland into a world-class maritime tourism destination.

The Great Lighthouses of Ireland gathering takes place at a different lighthouse location in Ireland each year, and is expected to unveil a new five-year strategy to reach this goal.

Over 60 lighthouse, marine and tourism leaders and providers are expected to attend this three-day gathering, at the Royal Hotel.

Advertisement

Participants will be shown Tourism Ireland’s new suite of lighthouse videos - developed in partnership with GLI - themed around ‘Seven Wonders’ of lighthouse experiences.

These will be shared by Tourism Ireland with its six-million-plus followers on social media, and will also be used in Tourism Ireland’s international PR and publicity activity.

The gathering will also hear of GLI plans to host an international lighthouse tourism conference in 2025.

Advertisement

In 2023, Irish lighthouses welcomed over 384,000 visitors.

Kerry County Council, who are active partners in the GLI, are hosting this three-day event which concludes on Wednesday.

The gathering will be officially opened by chairperson, Bobby Kerr later today.