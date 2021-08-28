Advertisement
Lifeguards finishing full-time cover at Kerry beaches

Aug 28, 2021 13:08 By radiokerrynews
Lifeguards finishing full-time cover at Kerry beaches
This Monday will mark the end of lifeguards being on duty every day at Kerry beaches.

Some of the county’s beaches will, however, have lifeguards covering a number of weekends in September.

Lifeguard duty finished on White Strand, Cahersiveen on Thursday.

Tomorrow (Sunday), full lifeguard cover will end on beaches in Fenit, Kells, and Ballinskelligs.

On Monday, the remaining beaches in the county currently with full-time lifeguards on duty, will see the service finish up.

They are Derrynane, Rossbeigh, Inch, Ventry, Maharees, Banna, Ballyheigue, and Ballybunion.

Some beaches in the county, however, will have lifeguards on duty over the first two weekends of September.

Derrynane, Inch, Ventry, Maharees, Fenit, Banna, and Ballybunion will have lifeguards on the weekends of September 4th and 5th, and 11th and 12th.

Ballinskelligs and Rossbeigh will have lifeguards on the weekend of September 4th and 5th.

There’ll be no further weekend cover on beaches in Ballyheigue, Kells, or White Strand, Cahersiveen.

