Liebherr announce new research partnership with MTU and Lero

Liebherr has announced a new partnership with Munster Technological University and Lero (the Science Foundation Ireland Research Centre for Software).

The four-year research project will aim to develop and expand Liebherr’s existing systems for smart cranes.

The research partnership was launched recently by Education Minister and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD, Norma Foley.

Speaking at the launch, Minister Foley praised the project, adding it brings together two leaders in the research and development fields; and shows the importance and value of industry-academic collaborations.