Liebherr announce new research partnership with MTU and Lero

Liebherr has announced a new partnership with Munster Technological University and Lero (the Science Foundation Ireland Research Centre for Software).
The four-year research project will aim to develop and expand Liebherr’s existing systems for smart cranes.
The research partnership was launched recently by Education Minister and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD, Norma Foley.
Speaking at the launch, Minister Foley praised the project, adding it brings together two leaders in the research and development fields; and shows the importance and value of industry-academic collaborations.
Minister for Education, Norma Foley TD with from left, Moira Murrell, Kerry County Manager, Jimmy Deenihan, MTU, Professor Maggie Cusack, President of Munster Technological University, Prof Joe Walsh, MTU, Mr Charlie McCarthy, Managing Director of Liebherr Container Cranes, Dr Siobhan Roche, Director of Science for the Economy at Science Foundation Ireland and Professor Brian Fitzgerald, Director of Lero at Liebherr Crane Factory, Killarney on Monday May 8th 2023. Photo: Don MacMonagle