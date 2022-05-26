Left only turn onto Killarney bypass to be trialed by end of year

A left only turn onto the Killarney bypass is to be trialed this year.

Kerry County Council said Lewis Road and Kilcummin Road will function as left in, left out junctions by the end of the year.

Senior roads engineer Paul Curry gave an update to elected members at a special meeting of Killarney Municipal District.

Kerry County Council are taking short term measures on Lewis Road to eliminate the right-out manoeuvre.

The top of Lewis Road is to be reconstructed which’ll involve kerbing and run over areas on the left.

By September, council officals are intending to take the two right turns out between the Lewis Road and Kilcummin Road junctions

This’ll still allow access to turn right down into Lewis Road and up the Kilcummin road.

Two months later, the intention is to completely remove the right turns.

Elected members were informed that land acquisition has begun for the construction of a roundabout on the Kilcummin link.

In the long term, the Kilcummin road will ultimately be closed but this’ll only occur when the link is constructed into the proposed roundabout.

Council officals are undertaking the works during off-peak season to minimise traffic disruptions.