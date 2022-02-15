Advertisement
Lee Strand is first dairy processor to sign up to Flogas carbon offsetting initiative

Feb 15, 2022 13:02 By radiokerrynews
At the presentation of the South Pole Carbon Offsetting Certificate to Lee Strand were l/r: James Sugrue, Plant Manager, Lee Strand and Michael Murphy, area sales representative, Flogas. Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
Lee Strand is the first dairy processor in Ireland to sign up to the Flogas carbon offsetting initiative.

This allows the Tralee based dairy processor to offset the carbon gas produced in its production plant, therefore having zero carbon output.

It's already offset 209 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions by investing with Flogas in the South Pole's climate protection project, Aura Solar in Mexico.

Lee Strand Plant Manager, James Sugrue says this strengthens the company's sustainability strategy, as it also has zero waste to landfill through a partnership with Dillion Waste.

Managing Director, Flogas Ireland, John Rooney, says the company is delighted to welcome Lee Strand as the first dairy processor in Ireland into the carbon offsetting initiative.

 

