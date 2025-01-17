Advertisement
Leadership rewired is theme of this year’s Cantillon conference

Jan 17, 2025 07:55 By radiokerrynews
Leadership rewired is theme of this year’s Cantillon conference
Pictured at MTU Kerry Campus for the launch of Cantillon 2025 were: Fearghal Reidy, CEO Kerry County Council; Grett O’Connor, conference host and Professor Maggie Cusack, President of MTU. Photo By: Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
Leadership rewired is the theme of this year’s Cantillon conference.

The event is named after the pioneering 18th century economist from Ballyheigue, Richard Cantillon and it’s organised by Munster Technological University Kerry.

This year’s event will take place on February 13th in Ballygarry Estate Hotel and Spa.

It’ll focus on businesses learning from those in medicine, defence and the media who lead from the front, by exploring solutions and strategies for building resilient futures.

Head of the Cantillon Academy at MTU, Breda O’Dwyer says we live in an era of unprecedented challenges and the event will generate discussion and collaboration:

