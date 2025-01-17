Leadership rewired is theme of this year’s Cantillon conference

Leadership rewired is the theme of this year’s Cantillon conference.

The event is named after the pioneering 18th century economist from Ballyheigue, Richard Cantillon and it’s organised by Munster Technological University Kerry.

This year’s event will take place on February 13th in Ballygarry Estate Hotel and Spa.

Advertisement

It’ll focus on businesses learning from those in medicine, defence and the media who lead from the front, by exploring solutions and strategies for building resilient futures.

Head of the Cantillon Academy at MTU, Breda O’Dwyer says we live in an era of unprecedented challenges and the event will generate discussion and collaboration: