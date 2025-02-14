Large numbers of highly-skilled workers looking to relocate to Kerry

Large numbers of highly-skilled workers are looking to relocate to Kerry.

Over the past six months, more than 1,300 people have applied to Red Chair Recruitment, which is based in Killarney, with a view to move to here or to change to jobs that are based in Kerry.

Managing director of Red Chair Recruitment Fred McDonogh says this presents great opportunities to Kerry-based companies and organisations that offer hybrid working:

Kerry is being promoted as an ideal location for remote working with companies being encouraged to avail of the opportunities on offer in the county.

Co-founder of the Entára Group, Ken Tobin says the county has all the necessary infrastructure, including remote working hubs located in every corner of Kerry.

He says it makes sense for businesses to move here:

Their full interview on In Business can be heard here.