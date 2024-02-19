Advertisement
Labour selects Niamh Hourigan as Ireland South candidate in European elections

Feb 19, 2024 13:16 By radiokerrynews
Labour selects Niamh Hourigan as Ireland South candidate in European elections
Niamh Hourigan has been selected as Labour candidate for the Ireland South constituency
Labour has selected Niamh Hourigan as a candidate for the Ireland South constituency in the European elections.

The Ireland South constituency includes Kerry.

The Limerick native was chosen at a convention in Cork yesterday evening.

She is the vice-president of academic affairs at Mary Immaculate College in Limerick and has previously worked as a sociologist in University College Cork and the University of Limerick.

She is currently a member of the Teaching Council, a member of the Board of the Central Applications Office (CAO) and a member of the Irish Department of Justice’s Review Team of Civil Legal Aid.

Niamh Hourigan outlines her priorities as she begins her campaign:

