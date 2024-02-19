Labour selects Niamh Hourigan as Ireland South candidate in European elections

Labour has selected Niamh Hourigan as a candidate for the Ireland South constituency in the European elections.

The Ireland South constituency includes Kerry.

The Limerick native was chosen at a convention in Cork yesterday evening.

She is the vice-president of academic affairs at Mary Immaculate College in Limerick and has previously worked as a sociologist in University College Cork and the University of Limerick.

She is currently a member of the Teaching Council, a member of the Board of the Central Applications Office (CAO) and a member of the Irish Department of Justice’s Review Team of Civil Legal Aid.

Niamh Hourigan outlines her priorities as she begins her campaign: