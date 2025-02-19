The new CEO of the Kerry Rape and Sexual Abuse Centre has praised the survivors who recently spoke out against their abusers.

Kristy McFetridge became the centre’s manager in January, taking over from Vera O'Leary.

Ms McFetridge praised Marie Murphy for her incredible courage.

Ms Murphy spoke out about the abuse and rape she suffered from a young age at the hands of her father, 82-year-old Edward ‘Eddie’ Molyneaux, in Kilshenane, Listowel.

He was sentenced to 15 years in prison after being found guilty in a unanimous verdict.

Ms McFetridge also praised another woman who was raped and attacked by a man from Tralee, who the judge said had undergone an unimaginable ordeal.

28-year-old Martin Burke, formerly of Ballinorig Estate in Tralee, was jailed for 15 years.

Mr Burke, who had 17 previous convictions, was on bail for similar offences when he committed the rape and assaults.

Ms McFetridge commended both women’s bravery.

She said Marie Murphy's victim impact statement made it clear the shame lies with the abusers:

