Kerry Mountain Rescue Team (KMRT) were called out to Carrauntoohill.

The team were called out just before 11pm on Thursday night after a couple of hillwalkers ran into difficulty while descending the mountain.

The pair were stranded in an area of cliffs and steep ground above Lough Gouragh.

KMRT assisted them off the mountain and the operation concluded at approximately 2:30am on Friday morning.