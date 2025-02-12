Kerry Mountain Rescue warns hillwalkers to be properly equipped and experienced in wintry conditions

Kerry Mountain Rescue is warning hillwalkers to ensure they are experienced and properly equipped before taking on climbs in wintry conditions.

The team issued the warning following after what they say was a busy weekend for the team.

The Kerry Mountain Rescue team is reminding people that are considering walking or climbing in wintry conditions to make sure they are sufficiently experienced and properly equipped with winter gear, including ice axes and crampons.

Advertisement

The warning comes after a hillwalker became stuck and cragfast after slipping in icy conditions while climbing the Central Gully on Carrauntoohil on Saturday.

The team began a rescue operation and abseiled with the casualty to safer ground before walking him off the mountain. The operation concluded at approximately 7.30pm.

Meanwhile, the Kerry Mountain Rescue team undertook a training exercise on Sunday morning which saw them up in Póirse Gully in the Gap of Dunloe.

Advertisement

They refreshed their technical skills and simulated casualty management scenarios during the exercise.