Killorglin's RDI Hub to host brightest minds in artificial intelligence

Aug 31, 2021 17:08 By radiokerrynews
Killorglin's RDI Hub is to gather the brightest minds in artificial intelligence.

This year's John McCarthy AI Summer School on September 2nd and 3rd will focus on AI for Wellness.

It's the second year of the event, named after the late John McCarthy, who coined the term artificial intelligence, and whose father was from Cromane.

The summer school will be held online, hosted from the RDI Killorglin, and is targeted at Professors, students, and researchers with interests in statistics and machine learning.

 

 

