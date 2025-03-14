A woman will be sentenced today in relation to dangerous driving causing the death of a man in mid-Kerry last year.

29-year-old Jade Moriarty of Muingaphuca, Killorglin, appeared before Tralee Circuit Court yesterday facing charges relating to the collision on 3rd September 2023.

68-year-old, Patrick ‘Elvis’ Murphy of Upper Tullig, Killorglin, and formerly of Cahersiveen, was killed when his bike and the van, driven by Ms Moriarty, collided on the Killorglin to Cromane Road.

In October last, the mother of three pleaded guilty to one charge relating to dangerous driving causing death.

Garda Donnacha O’Brien gave evidence that on September 2nd 2023, Ms Moriarty attended a party in a pub in Killorglin, where she stayed for 5 or 6 hours before going to a house party.

She made admissions to drinking 10 vodkas in the pub and consuming more alcohol at the house party.

The court heard, she had a falling out with her boyfriend who then disappeared. She phoned his brother, who collected her at 6.30am and brought Ms Moriarty to her boyfriends house.

Judge Ronan Munro heard that when her partner was not at the house, she tried to ring and text him, and subsequently took his van keys and went looking for him.

The court heard that Ms Moriarty drove the van and 250 metres from the house, collided with the rear of Patrick Murphy’s bicycle.

The Judge was told Mr Murphy went more than 8.4 metres from the collision, over a garden wall of a nearby property.

State barrister Tom Rice told the court, that the 68 year old was wearing a refelective top on the morning, which was torn, and a similiar reflective patch of clothing was found on the front left side of the van.

Garda O’Brien said Ms Moriarty then drove the van a further 2.5km and crashed at Tullig cross, where it became stuck in a ditch.

A report read to the court from Dr Margot Bolster heard Mr Murphy did not die immediately and suffered a traumatic brain injury and a blunt force injury to his chest.

The judge heard Ms Moriarty was on a provisional license at the time of the incident, was uninsured to drive the van, and recorded a reading of 197ml of alcohol per 100 milliliters of blood.

Garda O’Brien told the court, that upon arrival at the second collision scene, a car was at the location, with straps attached to the van, however, no person was in the vicinity.

Victim impact statements were read by Mr Murphy’s niece, nephew, who presented a photo of Mr Murphy to the court, and Mr Murphy’s wife Jackie.

She told the court that her husband went for a cycle that morning, like he did for 21 years, but never came home.

She outlined that she had to identify her husband’s body, but was not able to hold his hand or kiss him that morning, as he was now a crime scene.

Mrs Murphy added that seeing Ms Moriarty post social media photos in the time since, that she passed her driving test, has just added insult to injury; when all of her tomorrows with her husband were stolen.

Defence barrister, Donal O’Sullivan told the court his client is very remorseful and admits she made a terrible mistake; adding she pleaded guilty at the earliest time that she could

Judge Ronan Munro adjourned the hearing and remanded Ms Moriarty in custody, to appear before Tralee Circuit Court today for sentencing.