Killorglin Gardaí appeal for dashcam footage

Killorglin gardai are appealing to anyone with dashcam footage in relation to an accident which occurred near Mountain Stage yesterday to contact them.

They are appealing to anyone who travelled on the Killorglin to Caherciveen road between 7.30 and 8.30 am on Tuesday and who might have witnessed the accident or have dashcam footage from that time. They’re asked to contact Killorglin Garda Station on 066 97 90500.

One man was airlifted to Cork University Hospital after a truck left the road. Diversions were in place for a large part of yesterday but the road has now re-opened.