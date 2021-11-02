Man airlifted to hospital following road traffic incident in Glenbeigh

A man has been taken to Cork University Hospital, following a road traffic incident in Glenbeigh.

Emergency services are still at the scene of the incident which occurred in Mountain Stage this morning. It’s understood a truck left the N70 Ring of Kerry Road this morning at around 8am.

Gardaí say one man has been airlifted to Cork University Hospital for treatment of injuries sustained during this incident.

It’s understood his injuries are serious, but non life-threatening.

Gardaí say the road is closed while the scene is being attended and, as the scene is still active, no further information is available at this time.

Diversions have been put in place. Gardaí are asking motorists travelling from Killorglin to Cahersiveen to stay on the Ring of Kerry Road.

However, traffic travelling in the opposite direction – from Cahersiveen to Killorglin – should use the Cliff Road via Rossbeigh.

Gardaí say traffic using this diversion via Cliff Road going eastwards will not encounter significant traffic.

Oversized vehicles or articulated lorries are advised to travel via the Ballaghisheen Pass.