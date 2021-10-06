Advertisement
Killorglin family's campaigning for miracle drug raised in the Dáil

Oct 6, 2021 13:10 By radiokerrynews
Killorglin family's campaigning for miracle drug raised in the Dáil
A Killorglin family are campaigning for a miracle drug, which will give their baby son a better quality of life.

Five-month-old Theo Whelan from Killorglin has been diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA), which affects the central nervous system, peripheral nervous system, and voluntary muscle movement.

His parents Shane and Stephanie say the drug Zolgensma will improve their son's quality of life.

They are calling on the HSE to give approval to this drug.

Deputy Government Chief Whip and Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin called for the drug to be approved in the Dáil:

Minister Simon Coveney told Deputy Brendan Griffin he'd raised the Whelans' case with the Taoiseach and Minister for Health:

Deputy Michael Healy Rae also raised the Whelans' case in the Dáil.

 

