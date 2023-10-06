Advertisement
Killarney’s Tricel undertakes initiatives in sustainability drive

Oct 6, 2023 13:02 By radiokerrynews
Killarney’s Tricel undertakes initiatives in sustainability drive
Killarney company Tricel has taken on a number of initiatives in its sustainability drive.

Tricel provides high performance solutions for the water storage, environmental, construction, and materials industries.

It’s committed to the Killarney Coffee Cup Project, having banned single-use plastics, and using reusable cups.

Other initiatives include installing Ireland's largest combined heat pump and solar Pv system, reducing Tricel’s carbon footprint by 357,8001kg of CO2 per year.

Tricel has also dedicated 140 square meters to a wildflower garden at its Killarney headquarters.

 

