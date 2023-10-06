Killarney’s Tricel undertakes initiatives in sustainability drive

Killarney company Tricel has taken on a number of initiatives in its sustainability drive.

Tricel provides high performance solutions for the water storage, environmental, construction, and materials industries.

It’s committed to the Killarney Coffee Cup Project, having banned single-use plastics, and using reusable cups.

Advertisement

Other initiatives include installing Ireland's largest combined heat pump and solar Pv system, reducing Tricel’s carbon footprint by 357,8001kg of CO2 per year.

Tricel has also dedicated 140 square meters to a wildflower garden at its Killarney headquarters.