Four Irish actors are up for nominations in this year's BAFTAs including Kerry's Jessie Buckley.

The Killarney native is nominated along with Caitríona Balfe and Ruth Negga in the category of Best Supporting Actress.

Ciaran Hinds has been nominated in the supporting actor section for his role in Belfast.

Kenneth Brannagh's Belfast has received six nominationsin total - including for Best Film.