Killarney's Arctic conqueror Kevin Leahy says 'get the kettle on'

"Get the kettle on" - that's the message from Killarney's Kevin Leahy after he completed one of the world’s most gruelling races.

Kevin was addressing organisers of the Montane Arctic Spine Endurance Race.

The Killarney man began the trek on February 8th and completed it yesterday.

He had never skied before.

The route in Sweden was almost 500 kilometres long and temperatures were as low as minus 42 degrees.

Kevin Leahy is raising funds for the autism charity, ASIAM.

This is what the Kerry man said to organisers after he completed his epic journey.

We've just received a message from Kevin Leahy via our tracking system. It reads simply:



GET D KETTLE ON



🧵 #ArcticSpine pic.twitter.com/aN6bu2N42V — Montane Spine Race (@TheSpineRace) February 8, 2024