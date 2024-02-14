Advertisement
News

Killarney's Arctic conqueror Kevin Leahy says 'get the kettle on'

Feb 14, 2024 13:09 By radiokerrynews
Killarney's Arctic conqueror Kevin Leahy says 'get the kettle on'
Kevin Leahy from Killarney. Picture by Callum Jolliffe
Share this article

"Get the kettle on" - that's the message from Killarney's Kevin Leahy after he completed one of the world’s most gruelling races.

Kevin was addressing organisers of the Montane Arctic Spine Endurance Race.

The Killarney man began the trek on February 8th and completed it yesterday.

Advertisement

He had never skied before.

The route in Sweden was almost 500 kilometres long and temperatures were as low as minus 42 degrees.

Kevin Leahy is raising funds for the autism charity, ASIAM.

Advertisement

This is what the Kerry man said to organisers after he completed his epic journey.

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry region public medicine consultant says Ireland is victim of its own success when it comes to measles
Advertisement
Man appears at Tralee court in connection with stabbing of Cahersiveen teenager
Man remanded in custody in relation to murder of Tralee father and daughter
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry region public medicine consultant says Ireland is victim of its own success when it comes to measles
Man appears at Tralee court in connection with stabbing of Cahersiveen teenager
Man remanded in custody in relation to murder of Tralee father and daughter
North Kerry disability centre receives positive HIQA report
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus