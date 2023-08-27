Advertisement
Killarney woman wins best dressed

Aug 27, 2023 17:53 By radiokerrynews
Killarney woman wins best dressed
Photo: Don MacMonagle
A Killarney woman was named best dressed at the races yesterday.

Serena Delaney was the winner of the Kelliher’s Toyota Best Dressed Lady at the Killarney Races.

She won €1,500 cash prize and all finalists received souvenir gifts

