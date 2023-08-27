Killarney woman wins best dressed

A Killarney woman was named best dressed at the races yesterday.
Serena Delaney was the winner of the Kelliher’s Toyota Best Dressed Lady at the Killarney Races.
She won €1,500 cash prize and all finalists received souvenir gifts
Advertisement
A Killarney woman was named best dressed at the races yesterday.
Serena Delaney was the winner of the Kelliher’s Toyota Best Dressed Lady at the Killarney Races.
She won €1,500 cash prize and all finalists received souvenir gifts
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus