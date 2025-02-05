Advertisement
Killarney ticket among big winners in Saturday night's Lotto

Feb 5, 2025 13:12 By radiokerrynews
A Lotto player who bought their ticket in Killarney was among the big winners in Saturday night's draw.

The person won €155,382 after matching 5 numbers and the bonus in the main Lotto draw.

The lucky ticket was purchased from C. Healy’s on New Street, Killarney

While there was no winner of Saturday night’s Lotto jackpot worth €2,000,000, over 70,000 players won prizes in the Lotto and Lotto Plus draws.

The winning numbers in last night’s main Lotto draw were 24, 26, 30, 35, 36, 40 and the bonus was 16.

The National Lottery is urging all players in both the Balbriggan and Killarney areas to check their tickets carefully and if you’re holding the winning ticket, be sure to contact the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email [email protected] to arrange the collection of your prize.

