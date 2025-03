A Killarney school has become the first school in the county to participate in a reusable cup scheme.

Killarney Community College has partnered with 2GoCup, and 200 reusuable cups have been donated to senior cycle students from the school's Parents' Council.

The programme is aimed at senior cycle students and has been rolled out during the current school term.

The initiative is led by teacher Tara O'Shea, and aligns with Kerry ETB's commitment to sustainability: