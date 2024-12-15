Advertisement
Killarney road reopen following collision

Dec 15, 2024
Killarney road reopen following collision
The road from Lisgaveen to glenflesk has reopened.

The Killarney road closed earlier this morning following a two car collision.

Emergency servicies were at the scene with injuries said to be not serious.

