Killarney retains its Purple Flag

Killarney has retained its Purple Flag for the seventh consecutive year.

The accreditation means the town is recognised as a vibrant and safe place to live in and visit by night.

Adjudicators look at a range of factors including safety after dark, cleanliness, vitality and the provision of public transport.

Mayor of Killarney councillor Marie Moloney says it was a more significant achievement than ever for Killarney to receive the accolade this year, given the unprecedented two years experienced in the town.