Killarney retains its Purple Flag

Oct 12, 2021 17:10 By radiokerrynews
Celebrating Killarney’s renewed Purple Flag status are Mayor of Killarney, Cllr Marie Moloney; Cllr Niall O’Callaghan, Purple Flag Committee; Frank Doran, Chairman, Purple Flag Committee and Niall Kelleher, President, Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce. Picture: Don MacMonagle
Killarney has retained its Purple Flag for the seventh consecutive year.

The accreditation means the town is recognised as a vibrant and safe place to live in and visit by night.

Adjudicators look at a range of factors including safety after dark, cleanliness, vitality and the provision of public transport.

Mayor of Killarney councillor Marie Moloney says it was a more significant achievement than ever for Killarney to receive the accolade this year, given the unprecedented two years experienced in the town.

 

