Killarney named one of top 20 best places to live in Ireland

Sep 4, 2021 12:09 By radiokerrynews
Killarney named one of top 20 best places to live in Ireland
Purple Mountain over Muckross Lake,Muckross, Killarney Co. Kerry.
Killarney has been named as one of the top 20 best places to live in Ireland.

Over 470 locations across all 32 counties were nominated by over 2,400 people for The Irish Times 'Best Place to Live in Ireland' competition.

Killarney is one of just three Munster locations which made the top 20 - with Waterford City and Clonakilty in Cork the others.

Each location was judged on community spirit, local services and amenities, diversity, transport links, vibrancy of the local economy, cost of living, safety, and its X factor.

Killarney is now still in the hunt to make the top 5, which will be named in mid-September, and to be named the overall winner, which will be announced on Sat Sept 25th.

