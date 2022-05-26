Advertisement
News

Killarney mayor says daytime attack highlights need for greater garda presence

May 26, 2022 13:05 By radiokerrynews
Killarney mayor says daytime attack highlights need for greater garda presence Killarney mayor says daytime attack highlights need for greater garda presence
Share this article

The assault of a teenage boy in Killarney, which has been circulated on social media, is disgraceful and unacceptable behaviour.

That's according to the Cathaoirleach of Killarney Municipal District, Marie Moloney.

The attack, which took place at Chapel Place in the town in recent days, shows young men - some possibly teenagers - kicking and punching a youth, on the ground.

Advertisement

Cllr Moloney says the attackers didn't seem to care who witnessed the assault which occurred in broad daylinght.

She believes Killarney town requires a larger garda presence.

Advertisement

 

 

Gardaí said they were called to a violent scene in Killarney on Saturday evening and are currently investigating if that incident is linked to the footage broadcast online.

Advertisement

The Mayor of Killarney says violence is becoming more prevalent across the country which is a sad indictment of society.

Cllr Moloney says it's shocking that people recorded the assault and then posted it on social media without intervening.

Advertisement

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus