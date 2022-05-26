Killarney mayor says daytime attack highlights need for greater garda presence

The assault of a teenage boy in Killarney, which has been circulated on social media, is disgraceful and unacceptable behaviour.

That's according to the Cathaoirleach of Killarney Municipal District, Marie Moloney.

The attack, which took place at Chapel Place in the town in recent days, shows young men - some possibly teenagers - kicking and punching a youth, on the ground.

Advertisement

Cllr Moloney says the attackers didn't seem to care who witnessed the assault which occurred in broad daylinght.

She believes Killarney town requires a larger garda presence.

Advertisement

Gardaí said they were called to a violent scene in Killarney on Saturday evening and are currently investigating if that incident is linked to the footage broadcast online.

Advertisement

The Mayor of Killarney says violence is becoming more prevalent across the country which is a sad indictment of society.

Cllr Moloney says it's shocking that people recorded the assault and then posted it on social media without intervening.

Advertisement