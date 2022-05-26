Killarney mayor says daytime attack highlights need for greater garda presence

The assault of a teenage boy in Killarney, which has been circulated on social media, is disgraceful and unacceptable behaviour.
That's according to the Cathaoirleach of Killarney Municipal District, Marie Moloney.
The attack, which took place at Chapel Place in the town in recent days, shows young men - some possibly teenagers - kicking and punching a youth, on the ground.
Cllr Moloney says the attackers didn't seem to care who witnessed the assault which occurred in broad daylinght.
She believes Killarney town requires a larger garda presence.
Gardaí said they were called to a violent scene in Killarney on Saturday evening and are currently investigating if that incident is linked to the footage broadcast online.
The Mayor of Killarney says violence is becoming more prevalent across the country which is a sad indictment of society.
Cllr Moloney says it's shocking that people recorded the assault and then posted it on social media without intervening.
Coming up: a video of teenage boys & young men attacking a young man in Killarney in the middle of the day is circulating on social media. @jerosullivanRK discusses this, the scourge & dangers of violence, & why do so many people film such attacks without notifying gardaí? pic.twitter.com/2dqiPwnXiV
— Kerry Today (@kerrytodayrk) May 26, 2022