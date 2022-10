Cathaoirleach of Killarney Municipal District, Niall Kelleher has led the tributes to Killarney woman Yvonne Quill.

Mrs Quill, who was Chairperson of the Killarney Tidy Towns and Killarney Looking Good committee, passed away yesterday.

Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce has also paid tribute to Mrs Quill, describing her as a tidy towns champion and wonderful community activist.

Advertisement

Cllr Kelleher said Yvonne Foley left a great legacy to her hometown.

Â

Advertisement

Â

Â