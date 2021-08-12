Advertisement
Killarney man who lost his home in a fire warns others to check their home insurance

Aug 12, 2021 17:08 By radiokerrynews
Killarney man who lost his home in a fire warns others to check their home insurance
A Killarney man who lost his home and possessions in a fire, has warned others to check their home insurance.

Well-known hair stylist Pat O'Neill's family home at Ballaugh outside Killarney, was gutted in a blaze at the end of July.

His 12-year-old son Finn was in the house at the time and managed to escape and raise the alarm.

Mr O'Neill says he was shocked to later discover that his home and possessions were under-insured - and he went on social media to warn others to check their policies.

Since then he's received numerous calls from customers and friends, who've since discovered they were also under-insured.

His experience has also highlighted the importance of knowing your home's Eircode, and of having a family fire drill.

Mr O'Neill says he takes consolation from the fact that so much good has come out of a bad situation:

 

