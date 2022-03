A Killarney man has completed his second arctic ultra-marathon in the space of a few weeks.

37-year-old Kevin Leahy has completed the 500km Lapland Arctic Ultra, which is underway in Sweden.

Participants had the choice to take part on foot, by bike or ski over two distances – 185km and 500 km.

Advertisement

It follows on from his success last month at the 300-mile Montane Yukon Arctic Ultra; Kevin was the first to finish by foot and he also placed second in the race overall.