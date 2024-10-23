Advertisement
Killarney junction improvement report due before councillors early next year

Oct 23, 2024 08:16 By radiokerrynews
Killarney junction improvement report due before councillors early next year
Kerry County Council's Road Design Office expects a report for junction improvement in Killarney to be presented to councillors early next year.

The project would implement safety improvements on a 1.5 km stretch of the N22.

The works would begin at the MD O'Shea roundabout near the Killarney Sports and Leisure Complex, via the Park Road roundabout by Daly's Supervalu, to the Ballyclasheen Road junction on the N22 Cork Road, ending at the railway line by Musgraves.

Senior Engineer Paul Curry told the recent Killarney Municipal District meeting the plans have undergone another road safety audit and the design report has been submitted to TII.

