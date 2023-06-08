Killarney hotel sold as a going concern to local businessman

An award-winning Killarney hotel has been sold as a going concern to a local businessman.

Michael and Geraldine Rosney are retiring after more than three decades of ownership of the Killeen House Hotel in Aghadoe.

It’s now been added to the portfolio of hotels owned by Patrick Eviston.

The Killeen House Hotel in Aghadoe, Killarney, has been owned and operated by Geraldine and Michael Rosney since 1992.

The 23-bedroom hotel was formerly a rectory for the nearby historical church, built in 1838.

Since opening as the Killeen House Hotel, it’s won many national and international awards for its charm and unique guest experience.

The hotel’s restaurant, Rozzers, has been in Ireland’s Top 10 fine dining restaurants on TripAdvisor for a number of years.

Under Head Chef Paul O’Gorman, it was named Ireland’s number one fine dining restaurant in 2019, 2021, and 2022.

After more than three decades at the helm, Geraldine and Michael Rosney are retiring.

Killeen House Hotel has been bought by Killarney businessman Patrick Eviston, who already owns and operates the Eviston House Hotel and Brook Lodge Hotel in the town centre.

The new management took over today, and all existing and future bookings and vouchers will be honoured under the new ownership.

Geraldine and Michael Rosney have thanked all the guests, staff, and suppliers of the hotel over the last 30 years, as well as the local community.