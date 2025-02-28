Advertisement
News

Killarney hotel named in top 20 best large places to work

Feb 28, 2025 12:59 By radiokerrynews
Killarney hotel named in top 20 best large places to work
Pictured at The Great Place to Work Awards Ceremony were (Front L to R) John Dolan, General Manager, Ann O'Leary, People and Culture Manager, (Back L to R) Patrick O'Donoghue, CEO, Jadwiga Surmiak, Deputy General Manager, Ciaran Cronin, CFO and Valerie Steinbeck, Commercial Director.
Share this article

A Killarney hotel has been recognised as one of the top 20 best large places to work in Ireland.

The Gleneagle Hotel was awarded the accolade at the prestigious Great Place to Work ceremony, held on Wednesday night in the Clayton Hotel Burlington Road.

The award celebrates organisations that prioritise employee well-being, innovation, and a strong workplace culture.

Advertisement

Patrick O'Donoghue, CEO of Gleneagle said: “We are honoured to be named a Best Large Workplace in Ireland for 2025. This achievement reflects the dedication of our entire team, who contribute every day to making Gleneagle a place where employees feel supported and valued. At Gleneagle, we firmly believe that by investing in our people, we are building a more resilient and innovative organisation for the future.”

He added, “It’s also fantastic to see so many hospitality businesses included in this year’s awards. Congratulations to all the hospitality companies that made the list.”

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Nathan McDonnell jailed for 12 years for drug and organised crime offences
Advertisement
Tributes paid to everyone involved for tireless work to save West Kerry nursing home from closure
Kerry TD says he won't be silenced by opposition
Advertisement

Recommended

Nathan McDonnell jailed for 12 years for drug and organised crime offences
Tributes paid to everyone involved for tireless work to save West Kerry nursing home from closure
Bursary from cybersecurity company awarded to MTU student
Tralee councillor expresses frustration at delays for standalone chemotherapy day unit
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus