Killarney hotel named in top 20 best large places to work

A Killarney hotel has been recognised as one of the top 20 best large places to work in Ireland.

The Gleneagle Hotel was awarded the accolade at the prestigious Great Place to Work ceremony, held on Wednesday night in the Clayton Hotel Burlington Road.

The award celebrates organisations that prioritise employee well-being, innovation, and a strong workplace culture.

Patrick O'Donoghue, CEO of Gleneagle said: “We are honoured to be named a Best Large Workplace in Ireland for 2025. This achievement reflects the dedication of our entire team, who contribute every day to making Gleneagle a place where employees feel supported and valued. At Gleneagle, we firmly believe that by investing in our people, we are building a more resilient and innovative organisation for the future.”

He added, “It’s also fantastic to see so many hospitality businesses included in this year’s awards. Congratulations to all the hospitality companies that made the list.”