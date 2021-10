Killarney gardaí are appealing for information following an armed robbery at a hotel.

A man, dressed in dark clothing, entered the bar at Muckross Park Hotel on Friday evening at 7.25.

He left with the contents of the till after threatening staff, and was seen fleeing in the Killarney town direction.

Garda Fitzpatrick said the man was wearing a red facemask, which may have caught people’s attention.