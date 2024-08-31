Killarney for Palestine group to hold vigil for children of Gaza

The Killarney for Palestine group is to hold a vigil this Sunday for the children in Gaza.

The group is inviting the public to join in the vigil and is meeting near the Killarney Courthouse tomorrow (Sunday) at 12pm.

Thousands of children are not able to return to their schools because of the war, and the memorial aims to highlight this.

As children head back to school after the summer holidays, the memorial aims to shed light on all the children in Gaza who cannot go back to their school.

Those gathered at the vigil will preform music and poetry, as well as undertake a walk through the town, along Plunkett Street, Main Street, New Street and New Road.

The walk will pause for reflection at several primary schools on the walking route, to reflect on the impact the war has had on the children of Gaza and their ability to continue their education.

Killarney for Palestine group member Susan Larkin spoke ahead of the memorial walk.

Link to Killarney for Palestine on social media - https://www.instagram.com/killarneyforpalestine/